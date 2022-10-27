How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist

Read full article on original website
Related
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
As Supplemental Security Income Turns 50, Some Are Calling for the Program's Outdated Rules to Change
Supplemental Security Income was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Today, a lack of updates to the program leave many elderly, blind and disabled beneficiaries struggling with low incomes and little flexibility. Now, a congressional proposal seeks to update one of the program's key restrictions. A key...
College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments
The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
Does Adversity Make You Stronger? In Resilience Debate, Scientists Say Not Always
There’s an old saying that adversity makes you stronger. Real life shows that’s not always true, but the adage highlights an evolving debate among scientists about resilience. After traumatic events and crises such as child abuse, gun violence or a pandemic, what explains why some people bounce back,...
Women Don't Really Need to Lower Their Voices to Be Taken Seriously, Says University of Kansas Study
Elizabeth Holmes was infamously suspected of lowering her voice to be taken more seriously in a male-dominated Silicon Valley. Turns out, that was completely unnecessary, a recent study suggests. The study, conducted by Kansas University School of Business lecturer Midam Kim, asked participants to compare short speech samples of 12...
I'm Adam Laxalt: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
Families in Nevada are seeing inflation, crime, record gas prices and fentanyl flooding our southern border. I'm running for Senate because we need a change.
‘We're Not Against Profits,' White House Presidential Coordinator Says After Biden's Tax Threats on Energy Companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
Arizona GOP Nominee Kari Lake Mocks Attack on Paul Pelosi During Campaign Event
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students as well. "Nancy...
A State-By-State Guide to Where You're Guaranteed Paid Time Off for Voting—and Where You Aren't
Election Day is coming up yet again and, if you're not one of the millions of Americans who has already cast a ballot, you might be wondering: Does my boss have to give me time off to vote?. It depends on where you live. Federal law doesn't require employers to...
The Last Penthouse in Washington D.C.’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million
As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C. Named after well-known D.C. developer Harry Wardman, who also designed The Hay-Adams and St. Regis hotels, the building was constructed in 1928 as a long-term hotel, or apartments. Wardman’s home was actually located on property before he tore it down and built what is now the Wardman Tower. While many exterior and...
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content-Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0