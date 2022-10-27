Read full article on original website
Champions Tour Schedule
Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez) Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer) Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez) March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen) March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled) April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)
Correction: AP-US–Earns-Civitas Resources story
In the headline of a story about the quarterly results of Civitas Inc., published October 31, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press used an outdated name for the company. Bonanza Creek was acquired by Civitas Resources Inc. and the company is now called Civitas.
Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold...
LIV Golf Money Leaders
Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Team Championship Miami. Trn Money Team Money Bonus Total Money. 1. Dustin Johnson 7 $10,575,267 $7,062,500 $18,000,000 $35,367,767...
Individual game Women’s World Cup tickets go on sale
Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner. Tickets for the matches start at...
MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can’t corroborate claim
NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.
