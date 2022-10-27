ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Victim identified in Santa Maria shooting, no suspect arrested

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htG7u_0iozcTd100

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Santa Maria last week.

On October 20, at about 11:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Boone St. and Western Ave.

When police arrived, they discovered a man, with multiple gunshot wounds, dead in his vehicle.

Police have identified that man as 33-year-old Santa Maria resident Adelberto Moises Gabino.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police have not arrested a suspect and are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 xt. 2243.

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two people killed in fiery crash on Highway 1

Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about one mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
LOMPOC, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy