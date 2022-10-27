ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. Easley is described as white. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Identifiable features include a tattoo of a rose with the name "Serenity" on her left forearm and a tattoo of a dream catcher on the left side of her rib cage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

