California State

How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist

By Annie Nova,CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Washington Examiner

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
NBC Miami

How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Miami

Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
NBC Miami

Arizona GOP Nominee Kari Lake Mocks Attack on Paul Pelosi During Campaign Event

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students as well. "Nancy...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

Long Covid Is Affecting Women More Than Men, National Survey Finds

More than 17% of women had long Covid at some point during the pandemic, compared with 11% of men, according to Census Bureau data. Some 2.4% of women had symptoms that significantly limited their normal activities, compared with 1.3% of men, according to the data. Overall, more than 14% of...
Robb Report

The Last Penthouse in Washington D.C.’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million

As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C.  Named after well-known D.C. developer Harry Wardman, who also designed The Hay-Adams and St. Regis hotels, the building was constructed in 1928 as a long-term hotel, or apartments. Wardman’s home was actually located on property before he tore it down and built what is now the Wardman Tower. While many exterior and...
WASHINGTON, DC

