How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action
The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookmakers are offering odds on the Democrats winning at least 55 Senate seats next week, in what would be a major upset.
Washington Examiner
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
NBC Miami
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Miami
Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
NBC Miami
Arizona GOP Nominee Kari Lake Mocks Attack on Paul Pelosi During Campaign Event
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students as well. "Nancy...
NBC Miami
Long Covid Is Affecting Women More Than Men, National Survey Finds
More than 17% of women had long Covid at some point during the pandemic, compared with 11% of men, according to Census Bureau data. Some 2.4% of women had symptoms that significantly limited their normal activities, compared with 1.3% of men, according to the data. Overall, more than 14% of...
I'm Adam Laxalt: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
Families in Nevada are seeing inflation, crime, record gas prices and fentanyl flooding our southern border. I'm running for Senate because we need a change.
The Last Penthouse in Washington D.C.’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million
As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C. Named after well-known D.C. developer Harry Wardman, who also designed The Hay-Adams and St. Regis hotels, the building was constructed in 1928 as a long-term hotel, or apartments. Wardman’s home was actually located on property before he tore it down and built what is now the Wardman Tower. While many exterior and...
Report: An FCC Commissioner Thinks the U.S. Should Ban TikTok
In an interview on Tuesday, Brendan Carr, one of the five Federal Communications Commission's commissioners, said that a foreign investment regulator should ban TikTok.
Iran is preparing to send additional weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia to use in Ukraine, western officials say
Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program told CNN.
