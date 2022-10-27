Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Halloween-themed images dance across UVA Rotunda's face
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Rotunda has been transformed into a “spooktacular” Halloween attraction for the second year in a row. Local multimedia artist Jeff Dobrow and the Event Company teamed up to protect Halloween-theme images on the iconic building. The idea all started...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville VFW Hosts Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a Trunk-Or-Treat on Sunday, inviting the community to join in the festivities. This event started in October 2020, when social distancing was still in place. However, the organizers enjoyed decorating their vehicles so much that it just stuck. VFW wants to continue to be involved with the community and especially with the younger generations.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Black Arts Collective looking for local artists for 'Blackity Black Black'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective has announced a call for artists for an exhibition called “Blackity Black Black,” which is set to take place at the McGuffey Art Center in March 2023. The application for participation is currently open through Jan. 15. Blackity...
cbs19news
Care Fair to offer information on services for elderly, family caregivers
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Older residents and caregivers in Nelson County are invited to attend an event on services and options to help keep loved ones in their own homes. Here to Stay in Wintergreen will be hosting the Nelson County Care Fair on Nov. 10 at the...
cbs19news
New CEO announced for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia has a new CEO. According to a release, Kate Lambert has been named the new leader of the area organization. “Kate has demonstrated leadership in our clubs for more than a decade, leaning into our mission, building...
fredericksburg.today
Opening of “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia
The Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This exhibit will feature the City of Fredericksburg’s ‘Auction Block’ which was removed from the corner of William and Charles Streets in the summer of 2020. Recognizing the immense historical and emotional significance of this complex object, the FAM has worked with members of the community to create this exhibit.
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
‘The shelters are so overrun’: Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters
One Powhatan couple is taking time out of their lives to volunteer and take in multiple animals, ranging from dogs to pigs and donkeys, many of them with special needs.
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
Police: Culpeper shoplifters steal speakers, Pac-Man arcade machine from Walmart
Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
cbs19news
Swords into Plowshares holds community engagement discussion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The planning team for the organization, "Swords into Plowshares," held a community engagement get-together Sunday evening. The meeting started with a discussion about the lawsuit involving Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Dr. Andrea Douglas, the center's executive director, shared where they stand in the...
WHSV
Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down. Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen...
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
cbs19news
Fall back could impact sleep schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
