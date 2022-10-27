The Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This exhibit will feature the City of Fredericksburg’s ‘Auction Block’ which was removed from the corner of William and Charles Streets in the summer of 2020. Recognizing the immense historical and emotional significance of this complex object, the FAM has worked with members of the community to create this exhibit.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO