Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Halloween-themed images dance across UVA Rotunda's face

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Rotunda has been transformed into a “spooktacular” Halloween attraction for the second year in a row. Local multimedia artist Jeff Dobrow and the Event Company teamed up to protect Halloween-theme images on the iconic building. The idea all started...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville VFW Hosts Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a Trunk-Or-Treat on Sunday, inviting the community to join in the festivities. This event started in October 2020, when social distancing was still in place. However, the organizers enjoyed decorating their vehicles so much that it just stuck. VFW wants to continue to be involved with the community and especially with the younger generations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New CEO announced for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia has a new CEO. According to a release, Kate Lambert has been named the new leader of the area organization. “Kate has demonstrated leadership in our clubs for more than a decade, leaning into our mission, building...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Opening of “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia

The Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This exhibit will feature the City of Fredericksburg’s ‘Auction Block’ which was removed from the corner of William and Charles Streets in the summer of 2020. Recognizing the immense historical and emotional significance of this complex object, the FAM has worked with members of the community to create this exhibit.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
cbs19news

Swords into Plowshares holds community engagement discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The planning team for the organization, "Swords into Plowshares," held a community engagement get-together Sunday evening. The meeting started with a discussion about the lawsuit involving Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Dr. Andrea Douglas, the center's executive director, shared where they stand in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down. Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fall back could impact sleep schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

