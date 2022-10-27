Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
County workforce, green energy and public safety are key issues in McLean County Board's District 7 in Bloomington
The candidates running to represent central and near-east Bloomington on the McLean County Board have different top priorities – from bolstering the county’s HR practices to green energy to supporting law enforcement. But they share a pragmatic view of bipartisan governing. There are four candidates – two Democrats,...
1470 WMBD
Expansion of Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway continues
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway is getting bigger and bigger; and with some regulation out of the way, the pedestrian and bike path will soon grow again. The greenway has been extended again now that the city and the Peoria Park District have taken care of a railroad trestle that was in the way of the trail being connected.
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first. This, after the two sides signed...
25newsnow.com
Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
1470 WMBD
County warns of deceptive polling place text messages
PEORIA, Ill. – If you’ve received a text message about your election polling place in Peoria County, don’t believe it. That’s according to the Peoria County Election Commission. Executive Director Elizabeth Gannon says because a local voter received such a text message, that person called the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria teen develops water irrigation system
PEORIA, Ill. – The struggle for people in some parts of the world, coupled with people who somehow water their lawns while it’s raining, inspired a local student to create a better way. Kushi Shah’s idea started out as a science project and now has made her into...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs to close as of Friday
PEKIN, Ill. – The rumors are true: Pekin-based Reditus Labs will close its doors. Acting CEO Jim Keane declined an interview request, but confirms a news release announcing the lab will shut down at the close of business on Friday. The company cites the ongoing litigation against it, and...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF helps dispose of extra medication at ‘Drug Take Back’ event
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare hosted a “Drug Take Back” event Saturday morning to help rid locals of extra medications they might have. Partnered with the DEA and Peoria Police Department, OSF took unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications from locals to be disposed of. Once collected, the DEA takes all the medicines to a landfill to be incinerated.
wznd.com
Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:42 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupants from the involved...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
1470 WMBD
GasBuddy: Peoria’s gas prices are down a bit
PEORIA, Ill. — Gas prices in the Peoria area have fallen over 4 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $4.21 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Peoria gas prices are nearly 17 cents higher than a month ago, and over 70 cents higher than a year ago. Illinois’...
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
Comments / 3