Bronx, NY

Fare-evader punches Bronx straphanger in unprovoked attack, police say

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fare-evader allegedly punched a man in the back of the head in an unprovoked attack at a Mott Haven subway station, police said.

The suspect attacked the victim, 18, after the teen got off the No. 6 train at the East 138th Street-Alexander Avenue station on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m., police said. The victim suffered pain in his head and neck but refused medical attention.

About two hours before the incident, the perpetrator was caught on surveillance video ducking the turnstile to enter the same subway station, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police said the man has a medium build with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

