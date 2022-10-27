Fare-evader punches Bronx straphanger in unprovoked attack, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fare-evader allegedly punched a man in the back of the head in an unprovoked attack at a Mott Haven subway station, police said.

The suspect attacked the victim, 18, after the teen got off the No. 6 train at the East 138th Street-Alexander Avenue station on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m., police said. The victim suffered pain in his head and neck but refused medical attention.

About two hours before the incident, the perpetrator was caught on surveillance video ducking the turnstile to enter the same subway station, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police said the man has a medium build with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

There have been no arrests.

