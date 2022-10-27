ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Deja Kelly, the Queen of the ACC

There are very high expectations in place for Deja Kelly as she heads into her junior season with the UNC women’s basketball program. In the new world that we know as the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), not many college student-athletes have benefited from these opportunities more than Deja Kelly.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Denver Broncos’ rookie tight end is having a nice start

Denver Broncos’ rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has played just three games in his NFL career, but already looks to be a true TE1 for the Broncos. The Broncos selecting Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft probably didn’t make headlines. Mid-round picks in general...
DENVER, CO
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1

Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting death on S. Roxboro Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Nile in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of 34-year-old Julie Lindsey. Police found Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders. Njie is charged with carrying...
DURHAM, NC
WMBF

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted of charges related to armed robberies, faces up to life in prison

A federal jury convicted Lionel Robinson, 43, of Wendell, for two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to an October 27, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Robinson faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January of 2023.
WENDELL, NC
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy