Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC Basketball: What type of impact will Justin McKoy make?
Heading into his senior year, what could we expect from forward Justin McKoy in his second season with the UNC basketball program?. Prior to the start of last season, Justin McKoy decided that he need a change. After spending his first two college seasons at Virginia, McKoy elected to stay...
UNC Basketball: Deja Kelly, the Queen of the ACC
There are very high expectations in place for Deja Kelly as she heads into her junior season with the UNC women’s basketball program. In the new world that we know as the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), not many college student-athletes have benefited from these opportunities more than Deja Kelly.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
UNC football suffers another blow. Two starting defensive linemen, RB out for season
UNC’s defensive line has now lost starters Noah Taylor, Des Evans and Ray Vohasek to season-ending injuries. Starting running back Caleb Hood is also out for the season.
Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage
The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
Denver Broncos’ rookie tight end is having a nice start
Denver Broncos’ rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has played just three games in his NFL career, but already looks to be a true TE1 for the Broncos. The Broncos selecting Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft probably didn’t make headlines. Mid-round picks in general...
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death. Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band. His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark...
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
Proud Boys, pro-confederate protesters show up to Sanford LGBTQ+ event after organizers face death threats online
SANFORD, N.C. — Members of the far-right street fighting group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a LGBTQ+ brunch and fundraiser in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Lindsey Knapp, organizer for the event at Hugger Mugger Brewing, told WRAL News the event has been highlighted by hate groups online.
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
Man arrested in shooting death on S. Roxboro Street in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Nile in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of 34-year-old Julie Lindsey. Police found Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders. Njie is charged with carrying...
‘I forgive him because he has a soul,’: Mother of murdered 32-year-old holds hope justice will come
The 32-year-old was shot to death in a grassy area of an apartment complex along Snow Lane in East Charlotte Sunday morning.
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting
Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.
North Carolina man convicted of charges related to armed robberies, faces up to life in prison
A federal jury convicted Lionel Robinson, 43, of Wendell, for two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to an October 27, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Robinson faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January of 2023.
Family demands answers after mother of 3 found dead in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. Her family is identifying her as Becky Pruner. The family has a lot of questions about the circumstances...
