Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Annual Veterans Day Celebration to be held November 11
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services’ Veteran Services Division (and other Alachua County departments); the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center; and multiple veterans, non-profit, and community organizations are hosting their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville).
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Museum shares tools of exploration with libraries in new backpack program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the last two years, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Museum in the Parks program brought children and families to local state parks for in-person exploration, learning, and hands-on fun. They got to meet scientists, explore green spaces, and check out rare artifacts from the museum’s collections while going in-depth into various topics like pollinators, birds, and geology.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
alachuachronicle.com
Today is the last day for gas tax savings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Today is the last day of the October sales tax holiday on gas. The sales tax holiday passed by the legislature reduced the gas sales tax by 25.3 cents per gallon during the month of October. The holiday is one of a number of tax relief...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for indecent exposure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tracy Leon Smith, Jr., 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was washing dishes at a window when she saw Smith sitting on a stool outside a house and that he pulled down his pants, exposing himself.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
alachuachronicle.com
Three teenagers charged with stealing car from Kia dealership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lamarious Q. Williams, Jr., 19, and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were detained yesterday after allegedly stealing a car from a Kia dealership. Williams was arrested in March for allegedly stealing a car from the same dealership. The General Manager of the Kia dealership...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with aggravated assault and stalking after allegedly threatening woman he met on dating site
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Daniel Miranda, 30, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated stalking after allegedly threatening a woman he met on a dating site. He is currently on probation in two other cases. At about 3:00 a.m., Miranda was allegedly seen crouching...
Comments / 0