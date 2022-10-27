ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
Trunk-or-treat and a movie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have.Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:. Kit Kat: A...
GTA buses not running as drivers demand change

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro said Greensboro Transit Agency buses are not running Tuesday morning due to lack of drivers. GTA drivers tell WFMY News 2 the buses won't roll until their demands regarding salary and benefits are met. WFMY News 2 was told that Bus 14...
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
What led investigators to issue Asheboro Amber Alert

ASHEBORO, N.C. — We all received an Amber Alert on our phones last night and Asheboro police canceled it a couple hours, it led to questions about why it was sent out in the first place. According to Asheboro Police, the children's mother said their father took the kids...
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
Butterball Turkey Hotline experts are answering your questions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A turkey just chilling in the hot tub, it's one of my favorite pictures. It looks ridiculous, but fun fact, the Butterball Hotline experts were actually asked if a turkey could be thawed faster if it was put in the hot tub. No doubt, the person...
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
