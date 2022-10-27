HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.

BRUCETON MILLS, WV ・ 51 MINUTES AGO