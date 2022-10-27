ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lewis female, Marion male among latest COVID dead in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 63-year-old female from Lewis County and an 87-year-old male from Marion County were among the latest COVID dead in West Virginia. Six other deaths were reported by the state: Males, 57 and 87, from Kanawha; female, 82, Wyoming; female, 69, Raleigh; female, 83, Jefferson; female, 44, Nicholas.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Project Search

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Chris Rota

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The wild turkey population is disappearing in many states, and…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FTR

HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) Robinson Grand announces Christmas movies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host screenings of three Christmas movies this holiday season. The Robinson Grand’s Holiday Movie Memories 2022 includes "Polar Express" Dec. 9, followed by "Feast of the Seven Fishes" Dec. 22 and "White Christmas" Dec. 23.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ATC

AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS). Project SEARCH logo.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pierpont CTC unveils new laboratory preschool at Gaston Caperton Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg Tuesday, which will be utilized by both Pierpont's early childhood program and local toddlers when fully operational. The Pierpont Laboratory Preschool will be used to train the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Are close losses good signs or bad?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a question for the ages, really, one that coaches and sportswriters have lost sleep trying to figure out. Certain teams lose a number of close games, which makes you wonder if that is a good sign or a bad sign.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Friday night lights preview: Four teams remain

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two teams each are still playing in the Buckeye and Mountain states. Ohio is entering the second week of playoffs while West Virginia is entering the final week of the regular season.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy