WVNews
Lewis female, Marion male among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 63-year-old female from Lewis County and an 87-year-old male from Marion County were among the latest COVID dead in West Virginia. Six other deaths were reported by the state: Males, 57 and 87, from Kanawha; female, 82, Wyoming; female, 69, Raleigh; female, 83, Jefferson; female, 44, Nicholas.
WVNews
Monongalia County Schools (West Virginia) testing electric bus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’ve never ridden in an electric vehicle before, they’re quiet. Even the 90-passenger school bus that will be transporting Monongalia County students for the next six weeks is quiet as the metaphorical mouse on Christmas eve. Except for the bell, which...
WVNews
Project Search
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting…
WVNews
Chris Rota
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The wild turkey population is disappearing in many states, and…
WVNews
FTR
HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.
WVNews
Telemedicine reduces barriers to pediatric subspeciality care at WVU Medicine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia may be a small state, but some families have to travel up to four hours to access the care they need due to the unique geography of the state. Many patients have turned to telemedicine as a solution to this problem. WVU Medicine offers...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, judge denies motion to reduce bond for man accused of unlawfully entering stranger's home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to reduce bond for a 37-year-old Fairmont man accused of burglary of a Shinnston home. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell cited the nature of the allegation. Joshua A. Yeager had no apparent prior contact with the alleged victim, the judge said.
WVNews
Horse Lough Photo.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dana G. “Horse” Lough was a legendary Potomac State College footba…
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, tax officials clarify that 2022 personal vehicle taxes should be paid
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County tax officials are advising residents that 2022 tax payments on personal vehicles should be paid, regardless of the result of the upcoming election. Other county assessors' offices in the state have reported confusion among some residents about the potential impact of Amendment...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Robinson Grand announces Christmas movies
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host screenings of three Christmas movies this holiday season. The Robinson Grand’s Holiday Movie Memories 2022 includes "Polar Express" Dec. 9, followed by "Feast of the Seven Fishes" Dec. 22 and "White Christmas" Dec. 23.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office gearing up for mid-term general election
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than a week, thousands of voters from across the county will visit their voting precincts to participate in the 2022 general election, with which the Marion County Clerk's Office is feeling "cautiously optimistic". Election Day is set for Nov. 8, and before...
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
ATC
AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Benwood and Rock Cave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marshall and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS). Project SEARCH logo.
WVNews
Pierpont CTC unveils new laboratory preschool at Gaston Caperton Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg Tuesday, which will be utilized by both Pierpont's early childhood program and local toddlers when fully operational. The Pierpont Laboratory Preschool will be used to train the...
WVNews
Are close losses good signs or bad?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a question for the ages, really, one that coaches and sportswriters have lost sleep trying to figure out. Certain teams lose a number of close games, which makes you wonder if that is a good sign or a bad sign.
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVNews
Friday night lights preview: Four teams remain
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two teams each are still playing in the Buckeye and Mountain states. Ohio is entering the second week of playoffs while West Virginia is entering the final week of the regular season.
