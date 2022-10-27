Read full article on original website
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission calling on public to help shape next 20 years of county transportation policy
Nicholas Russo is a senior transportation planner at the BRPC. “We don't have any kind of county government specifically in Berkshire County," Russo explained to WAMC. "So we're kind of a hybrid sort of organization where we're mostly publicly funded, either from contribution from towns or from, like, state highway funding helps to support our staff, at least in the transportation department, but we have public health, we have community planning, we have economic development, we have a lot of different services at BRPC that we can assist towns with who might not have that sort of technical knowledge or the staffing levels to do some sorts of studies.”
Medical Monday 10/31/22: Geriatric Medicine with Dr. Rebecca Stetzer
We are joined by Dr. Rebecca Stetzer of Albany Med. Dr. Stetzer is a geriatrician who cares for patients aged 75 years and older at Albany Med’s Internal Medicine Group. She specializes in treating patients who suffer from geriatric syndromes related to aging, including frequent falls, cognitive and memory problems, incontinence and vertigo. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Maria Riccio Bryce's "Requiem: What Remains is Love" premieres at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady
Maria Riccio Bryce a local musician, pianist, and a composer and songwriter. Recently, She felt the urge to write about what she witnessed and learned in all her years - not through the filter of musical theatre - but directly from her heart, mind, and experience. This past January, armed with scoring pencils, 500 blank sheets of paper, and an Artist’s Grant from NYSCA, she began working.
Villa Veritas
It is with a sad but grateful heart that we announce the closing of Villa Veritas (“The Villa”) after 50 years of love and service. Sad….because the past tough years have shown us our time has come to “let go and let God”. Grateful …for...
Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts
Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators. As part of the new rules, mattresses can...
