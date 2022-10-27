Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Indian Trails in Owosso awarded 2022 energy champion by SBAM
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small business in Owosso was recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) as a 2022 energy champion. Indian Trails from Owosso was honored with a 2022 Consumers Energy Champion award for working with SBAM to finish lighting projects in towns across Mid-Michigan including Owosso, Kalamazoo, and Romulus. According to SBAM, this will result in thousands of dollars of energy savings per year.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
WILX-TV
Lansing Foodies to fund Olive Burger Festival in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing foodies was chosen along with 140 groups to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program. Out of 4,800 applicants, Lansing Foodies was chosen as one of the many groups to take part in the Facebook program. The program according to organizers “helps community builders advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact.”
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Parks and Recreation kicks off Holiday Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for a Holiday Food Drive. “We invite community members to help support our neighbors who are facing food insecurity as the holidays approach by contributing to this food drive,” Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks, Recreation and Arts said.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU at a crossroads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Hillsdale can start getting their lawn debris cleaned up by the city starting Monday. Each city ward will have two pick-up dates by Tuesday, Dec. 13. Street parking is not allowed during designated collection days. City officials are asking residents to rake leaves as...
WILX-TV
$165M in federal funding to spur economic growth in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal funding totaling $165 million will spur investment and economic growth in low-income and rural communities in Michigan. Announced by U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Monday, Michigan Community Capital in Lansing will receive $60 million, Cinnaire New Markets in Lansing will receive $55 million, and Invest Detroit will receive $50 million.
WILX-TV
Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death. Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
WILX-TV
Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
WILX-TV
Lansing Police and Positive Somebody to promote positive mental health
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has teamed up with Positive Somebody to improve mental health within the community by distributing Positive Packs to people that may benefit from positive coping tools. They are looking to partner with the Lansing Police Department to have Positive Packs carried in...
WILX-TV
CATA comes to agreement with union after 3 years of negotiations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new contract has been agreed upon between The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, which represents the bus operators, mechanics, and utility employees. The expiration date of the previous contract took place in November 2019 and since then,...
WILX-TV
Kids learn about voting at ‘Souls to the Polls’ Halloween event in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election day is on the horizon and The City of Lansing is finding ways to encourage both voter participation and Halloween fun with their Souls to the Polls event. During this trunk or treat, families were able to drive through and get candy. Organizers say the...
WILX-TV
Jackson County road closures on I-94
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance. The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing...
WILX-TV
Wickes’ Brace Powers No. 6 Spartans Past Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Sixth-ranked and top-seeded Michigan State women’s soccer went down by a goal less than five minutes into the game, but responded with a pair of goals from sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes to notch a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the eighth-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament at DeMartin Stadium on Sunday.
WILX-TV
MSUFCU celebrate new partnership with MSU women’s basketball team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is hosting a celebration to commemorate a new partnership with the Michigan State University Women’s Basketball team. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) expanded its name, image, and likeness deal with MSU’s Women’s Basketball program this year where players...
WILX-TV
Police locate missing 73-year-old Mason man
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Mason Police Department have found a missing 73-year-old man. According to authorities, John “Skip” White left his home near the intersection of Columbia and Cedar streets and has not returned back. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia jacket and glasses.
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL makes public art opportunities more accessible to artists
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is bringing a new art installation to its REO Town Central Substation. The work, created by Marissa Tawney Thaler, was selected by a panel made up of representatives from BWL, REO Town Commercial Association, and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.
