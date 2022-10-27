ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren’t trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began...
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa...
Pleasant weather but there will be changes by Halloween Night

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 55 degrees. Winds: Light. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday: Mostly sunny skies for Halloween with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 61 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph. A 10% chance...
