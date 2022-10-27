ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Takeoff Dead at 28 After Being Shot in Houston – Report

Takeoff has died at the age of 28. According to a report from TMZ, Migos rapper Takeoff has died after being shot in Texas at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. There were up to 50 people at the location at the time of the shooting, Houston Police Department Lt. Salazar confirmed.
