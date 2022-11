Leonard F. Miceli, of Quincy, died Oct. 29, 2022. Lennie adored his family and being “Papa” to his 10 grandchildren. He had a strong Christian faith and took pride in taking care of himself with exercise and being health conscience. Lennie worked for North Quincy High School for over 30 years as a social studies teacher. He also drove for Greyhound Bus Service in the summers and taught drivers ed. He was a fixture in the neighborhood, always waving at neighbors and anyone passing by. Lennie was a great provider who was well loved and well known. He was charismatic, generous, selfless, and always helpful to those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

