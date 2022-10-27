Deanne Elizabeth George

Deanne E. George, 82, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 4, from 4-8 p.m., at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 5, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, where a visitation will be held from 11 a.m.,- 12:45 p.m. To view the funeral livestream, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Burial will be held at a later date.

Deanne, the daughter of William J. and Rosella M. (Tobin) Lighthart, was born November 24, 1939, in Worthington, Iowa. She married Thomas George on October 7, 1961, at St. Paul’s Church in Worthington. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother who loved to make people smile.

Deanne was member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Catholic Mother Study Club. She volunteered at Xavier Hospital and served on the Ethics Committee at Mercy Hospital. She found great joy on stage and was heavily involved with Grand Theater productions, the Xavier / Mercy Follies (1966 – 1992), and various PSAs for radio and television.

Following her retirement from Great River Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, she and her husband relocated to Sun City, Arizona where they resided for the past 20 years.

Deanne is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L.; children, Thomas W. (Kim) George, Joseph G. (Karen) George, and Melanie George; sister-in-law Margaret (Peg) Lighthart; six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Eugene J. Lighthart and Lloyd W. Lighthart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Area Residential Care and Camp Courageous.

The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at Home Care of Marley Park (Surprise, AZ) and Hospice of the Valley (Phoenix, AZ).