Game 3 of the World Series was pushed back by a day due to weather, and this could give the Philadelphia Phillies the upper hand. The World Series will be at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2009, but the first night didn’t go well with a Game 3 postponement due to the weather on Monday. Pushing the game back by a day, however, may play out well for the home team on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO