LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
How Game 3 postponement can be advantage for Phillies over Astros

Game 3 of the World Series was pushed back by a day due to weather, and this could give the Philadelphia Phillies the upper hand. The World Series will be at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2009, but the first night didn’t go well with a Game 3 postponement due to the weather on Monday. Pushing the game back by a day, however, may play out well for the home team on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
