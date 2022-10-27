Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 11.7% from the $1.80 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which decreased from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Arista (ANET) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
ANET - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Up
NSP - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.23 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.5% and rose 38.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.44 billion...
Zacks.com
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
VNO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 81 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Healthy leasing activity was witnessed across all portfolios. Total revenues came in at $457.4 million...
Zacks.com
Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adjusted EPS View Cut
TFX - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.27 for the third quarter of 2022 dropped 6.8% from the year-ago figure. However, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. GAAP EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter showed a 48.6% plunge from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Shares Up 2.4% on Q3 Earnings Beat, NII Declines
NLY - Free Report) have rallied 2.4% since the release of its better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. NLY reported third-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of $1.06, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The figure declined from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Management noted, “During the...
Zacks.com
CNA Financial's (CNA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
CNA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9%. The bottom line however decreased 10.3% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected a decline in LPs and common stock as well as higher catastrophe loss, partially offset...
Zacks.com
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates
In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Zacks.com
Trex (TREX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
TREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
SYK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q3 Earnings?
WAB - Free Report) ,. is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IDXX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.39%. A...
Zacks.com
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat...
Zacks.com
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
IPG Photonics (. IPGP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
SYY - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw a double-digit rise in earnings and sales as it efficiently managed inflation and witnessed a case volume increase and higher market share. Sysco is progressing well with its Recipe for Growth plan and remains on track to grow 1.35 times the market in the year.
Zacks.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SBAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?
DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Zacks.com
Will Repligen (RGEN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
RGEN - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. When looking at the last two reports, this drug developer has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 27.08%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Comments / 0