Colorado State

NBC Los Angeles

Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
NBC Los Angeles

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Los Angeles

No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $1 billion, the fifth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
The Associated Press

Strategic Location and Diversified Tenant Roster Brings Sealy Back to Florida With Westgate Industrial Park Acquisition

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of 136,370 square feet of industrial assets located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006198/en/ Sealy & Company’s latest acquisition includes two industrial assets totaling 136,370 square feet of industrial assets located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition was acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. (Photo: Business Wire)
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC Los Angeles

A Resale ‘Revolution': Affluent Shoppers Embrace Secondhand Shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...

