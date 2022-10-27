Read full article on original website
Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
The role of board members during a market downturn
Deals are down, money is tight, and risk aversion is the order of the day.
No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $1 billion, the fifth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing...
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Strategic Location and Diversified Tenant Roster Brings Sealy Back to Florida With Westgate Industrial Park Acquisition
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of 136,370 square feet of industrial assets located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006198/en/ Sealy & Company’s latest acquisition includes two industrial assets totaling 136,370 square feet of industrial assets located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition was acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. (Photo: Business Wire)
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
5 Secrets To Huge Grocery Savings for the Holidays
The holidays are delicious, but all those big feasts cost big money -- unless you play your cards right at the grocery store. The smart shopping strategies you use to bring down food costs all year...
A Resale ‘Revolution': Affluent Shoppers Embrace Secondhand Shopping
The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
Spending More During the Holidays? Consider Working These 4 Side Hustles
A whole lot of money changes hands during the holiday season, and if you're looking to take on a winter side gig, you can bring some of that money home with you to start 2023 off on the right...
