Zacks.com
Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Up
NSP - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.23 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.5% and rose 38.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.44 billion...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q3 Earnings?
WAB - Free Report) ,. is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 11.7% from the $1.80 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which decreased from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates
In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Zacks.com
Will Meridian Bank (MRBK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MRBK - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 8.44%, on average, in the last two quarters. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Shares Up 2.4% on Q3 Earnings Beat, NII Declines
NLY - Free Report) have rallied 2.4% since the release of its better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. NLY reported third-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of $1.06, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The figure declined from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Management noted, “During the...
Zacks.com
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Trail Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $6 per share, which jumped 17% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32. This underperformance can be primarily attributed to the lower-than-expected sales and profit from new-vehicle and used-vehicle units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?
DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Zacks.com
Cenovus (CVE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CVE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company’s earnings per share of 93 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 89 cents, owing to higher daily oil sand production.
Zacks.com
Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adjusted EPS View Cut
TFX - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.27 for the third quarter of 2022 dropped 6.8% from the year-ago figure. However, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. GAAP EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter showed a 48.6% plunge from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
IFF - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
RRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for...
Zacks.com
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
VNO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 81 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Healthy leasing activity was witnessed across all portfolios. Total revenues came in at $457.4 million...
Zacks.com
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A...
Zacks.com
Asbury (ABG) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise 39% Y/Y
ABG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.23 per share, which increased 39% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.19. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to higher-than-expected gross profit from the Parts & Services and Finance & Insurance units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $3,866 million, surging 61% year over year. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,970 million.
Zacks.com
CNA Financial's (CNA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
CNA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9%. The bottom line however decreased 10.3% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected a decline in LPs and common stock as well as higher catastrophe loss, partially offset...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) in Q3 Earnings?
HDSN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $78 million, indicating growth of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.
