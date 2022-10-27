Read full article on original website
50 People Who I Know For A Fact Regret Literally Every Single Decision They Made Last Month
Folks, it can always be worse.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
Elvira gives love to Kylie Jenner's 'flattering' Halloween look — with a side of shade?
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for Halloween, and the real Mistress of the Dark said the costume was 'flattering.' But there's another side to her praise.
Instagram is making its web app better instead of releasing an iPad app
For anyone who has prayed for years for an iPad app for Instagram, today is just another day of pain. As reported by The Verge, a number of Instagram users have started to notice that they are seeing a completely new experience when using the service on the web. Instead of a blown-up version of the iPhone app, the company is bringing sweeping changes to the web app so it’s actually, finally, optimized for using the service on the desktop.
Dim the lights and create a moody ambience with these statement candle holders
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Candlelit events always evoke a unique mood that no other lighting system can match, no matter how advanced it may be. The unpredictable flicker of the flames scatters an almost living light on the surroundings. The curling smoke, once extinguished, makes impossible patterns in the air.
Best Star Wars dog costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.
Robin’s retro recipe: Feet loaf & Kool Aid Pickles
Robin is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with retro recipes!. Just in time for Halloween, she made Feet Loaf and Kool Aid Pickles. The Feet Loaf recipe comes from Tasty.com and can be viewed here. The Kool Aid Pickles recipe comes from Southern Living...
