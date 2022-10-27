Read full article on original website
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Soulmates in Frankenstein Halloween Costumes
Kourtney Kardashian, who married Travis Barker this past May, fully embraced the bridal theme on Halloween. Her first costume, which she debuted at her sister Kim Kardashian’s Halloween party, was the bride of Chucky, Tiffany Valentine, from the movie Bride of Chucky. Her spouse was, naturally, Chucky. In her...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Here’s Kim Kardashian's Daily Ab Workout, According To TikTok
It’s no secret that the Kardashians love to work out. Kim Kardashian has even gone so far to say, “I couldn’t survive mentally unless I worked out every single day” during a Peloton workout. It’s true that a good workout can make you feel better mentally and physically, and you can keep up with the Kardashians’ routines to work up a sweat. If you want to work on a toned midsection, you can try Kim Kardashian’s ab workout on TikTok that’s surprisingly just three moves.
It Looks Like An AHS: Asylum Character Appears In The Next Promo
Until this season, American Horror Story stuck faithfully to the linear broadcast schedule of one weekly episode. But as the series enters its second decade of storytelling and FX’s new place on Hulu, it’s playing around with the format, dropping two episodes at a time. Not only has that been good for the series’ overall pacing, but the promo for American Horror Story Season 11, Episodes 5 and 6, suggests that its tiebacks will have more impact in this format.
Get To Know All Of Taylor’s The Eras Tour Special Guests
Taylor Swift is getting ready to embark on The Eras Tour. The “Anti-Hero” singer made the announcement on Nov. 1 by revealing her tour dates and opening acts. So, which artists are joining Swift on the road next year? Take a look.
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher, & Liam Hemsworth Is Taking Over As Geralt
Geralt’s perilous journey through the Continent isn’t stopping anytime soon... although he will look very different in The Witcher’s next chapter. The Netflix fantasy series surprised everyone on Oct. 29, 2022 by confirming a fourth season of the show was on the way, but with an entirely new actor portraying its white-haired, demon-slaying protagonist. It’s safe to say The Witcher Season 4 will be a massive shake-up, so here’s what fans should know about the new cast and when it might drop on Netflix.
Don’t Sleep On Pat McGrath’s 'Taylor-Made' Midnights Makeup Collection
Whether or not you’re a Swiftie, you’ve probably watched the “Bejeweled” music video at least once by now. If you haven’t yet, please get yourself to YouTube and drink in its iconic cameos, including one from Mother Pat McGrath herself. The makeup artist created the video’s shimmering, *bejeweled* beauty looks and, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, released a new ‘Taylor-Made’ line of makeup so you can replicate Swift’s exact music video glam at home. If you’re living out your very best Red era and want to amp things up with a Swift-approved crimson lip or are simply looking to channel your moonstone aura with some iridescent eyeshadow, there’s something in Pat McGrath Labs’ ‘Taylor-Made’ Midnights collection for you.
Did Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up? She Dropped A Hint
Things might not be going so smoothly for The Bachelorette’s latest success story. Though Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer left the show happily engaged, it seems like their honeymoon stage may have been cut short. During an Oct. 31 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Windey dropped a hint about their relationship status — and it seemed like she was being purposefully vague. So, did Windey and Schwer break up? Here’s why fans are worried.
Rihanna Is Serving Beachy Glam In Her First New Music Video In 5 Years
RiRi is back and better than ever. The artist behind cinematic classics like “Work” and “B*tch Better Have My Money” released her first music video in five years on Oct. 28. The emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks the singer’s first single in six years, and its accompanying video sees Rihanna finally delivering iconic visuals once again. In the music video, Rihanna is the picture of ethereal beauty on a beach with the sun setting behind her and her natural curls flowing in the wind. Watch Rihanna’s music video for “Lift Me Up” below.
Instagram is making its web app better instead of releasing an iPad app
For anyone who has prayed for years for an iPad app for Instagram, today is just another day of pain. As reported by The Verge, a number of Instagram users have started to notice that they are seeing a completely new experience when using the service on the web. Instead of a blown-up version of the iPhone app, the company is bringing sweeping changes to the web app so it’s actually, finally, optimized for using the service on the desktop.
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
How To Make TikTok’s Lavender Latte Recipe For A Taylor Swift Sip
In the fall and winter months, it’s fun to play barista at home and try out new coffee recipes to sweeten up the cold mornings. You could go the pumpkin spice route or mix up some matcha, but the popular lavender latte recipe on TikTok looks like a must-try. @lifewithtuyen shared a TikTok making the sweet drink along to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift, and the line that goes: “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me,” perfectly describes how enticing it looks. Here’s what you’ll need and how to make TikTok’s lavender latte recipe at home.
