ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
WGN TV

Best Star Wars dog costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.
WGN TV

Best Iron Man costume for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before the 2008 blockbuster movie, Iron Man was essentially a secondary character in the Marvel comic books. Since then, Iron Man has been catapulted into the limelight with his motion pictures making billions of dollars at the box office. Unsurprisingly, Iron Man has become a favorite among children, and Halloween is one time when kids want to dress up like their big-screen hero.
WGN TV

Best Sonic costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sega megastar Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular Halloween costume, but getting it all can be challenging. That’s why the best Sonic costume for adults is a onesie. It does a great job blanketing your whole body in blue without getting too complex, the tail and spikes along the back are easy to showcase and the hood is the perfect canvas for his face. A top pick is the Onesie Sonic Costume for Adults by Ogu’ Deal.
WGN TV

David ‘The Rock’ Nelson celebrates Halloween with WGN — again!

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a visit from b-movie director David “The Rock” Nelson. WGN Morning News celebrated the 26th Annual WGN B-Movie Halloween Fright Fest. He shared the premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Creature from the Lake.”. Love the WGN Morning News? We...
WGN TV

Sarah Jindra might be crowned the champion of Halloween

WGN’s Sarah Jindra copied a special commercial for her Halloween costume this year, with her husband playing ‘Eagleman’ and her son played a big part too. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGN TV

Best Funko POP! “Friends” toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy is best for you?. The first Funko Pop toys were modeled after Batman characters. As the company grew in popularity, Funko realized smartly that fandom isn’t just related to comic book stories. That’s why the popular company mines all kinds of content for inspiration, including one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.
WGN TV

Robin’s retro recipe: Feet loaf & Kool Aid Pickles

Robin is back in the kitchen! She’s up to her old tricks with retro recipes!. Just in time for Halloween, she made Feet Loaf and Kool Aid Pickles. The Feet Loaf recipe comes from Tasty.com and can be viewed here. The Kool Aid Pickles recipe comes from Southern Living...
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy