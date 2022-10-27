ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzbrN_0iozXvXQ00

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon , which is currently shooting in Utah.

Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone . Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton.

Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe.

As has been reported, the epic returns Costner to the Civil War backdrop he previously visited in his multi-Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves. The pic follows the 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Huston, a Golden Globe and SAG nominee, counts a number prolific feature turns including in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator , Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 21 Grams .

Most recently, Huston finished production on Consecration also with Malone, the Italian film Te l’avevo detto with Valeria Golino, and The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders. Huston also recently appeared in Across the River and Into the Trees with Liev Schreiber, Tempête , directed by Christian Duguay opposite Melanie Laurent, and Marlowe opposite Liam Neeson and directed by Neil Jordan.

In 2013, Huston’s role as Ben the Butcher in the Starz series Magic City earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Additional series credits include HBO’s Succession , Showtime’s Masters of Sex , Netflix’s Paranoid , FX’s American Horror Story and HBO’s You Don’t Know Jack .

Huston’s numerous film credits include: X-Men Origins: Wolverine , Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood , Hitchcock with Anthony Hopkins, Wrath of the Titans with Liam Neeson, The Constant Gardener with Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette , John Sayles’s Silver City , The Libertador with Edgar Ramirez, The Congress with Harvey Keitel, John Hillcoat’s The Proposition with Guy Pearce, Birth opposite Nicole Kidman, 30 Days of Night with Josh Hartnett, Peter Berg’s The Kingdom , Marc Forster’s All I See Is You , Frankenstein directed by Bernard Rose, Pressure directed by Ron Scalpello, Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins, Angel Has Fallen alongside Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler, and Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Huston got his start directing Mr. North with Robert Mitchum, Anthony Edwards and his sister Anjelica Huston. He went on to give his breakthrough acting performance in the independent film Ivansxtc for which he was nominated for Best Male Performance at the 2003 Independent Spirit Awards.

He is repped at UTA, Julian Belfrage Associates, Untitled Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Costner will produce Horizon through his Territory Pictures, and also directs and stars in the saga which he co-wrote with Jon Baird. Warner Bros/New Line is releasing the movie.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date

Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties.  Peregrym is an original...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?

How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy