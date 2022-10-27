ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2

By Rosy Cordero
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta ( Chicago Med , Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix ’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role.

DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell).

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town—and Lorna’s newly minted fiancé—Cisco (Angus Sampson).

Deadline exclusively announced Lana Parrilla joined Season 2 in the role of Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. As the season’s client, Lisa will surely bear witness to Andrea’s fierce courtroom arguments as she goes head-to-head with Mickey.

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Connelly , The Fifth Witness .

Season 2 will be executive-produced by co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez; as well as Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios for Netflix.

DaCosta most recently returned to the role of April Sexton in NBC’s Chicago Med following her exit after six seasons in 2021. Additionally, she starred as Angela Vaughn in Fox’s Our Kind of People . Other TV credits include Ugly Betty , House , and All My Children .

Her big screen credits include The Nice Guys, The Butler , In Time , Tron: Legacy , and The Kids Are Alright .

She is repped by The Gersh Agency.

