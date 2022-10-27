Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Dolphins acquire Broncos' Bradley Chubb for first-round pick, Chase Edmonds, per report
The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, according to ESPN. The Broncos are tossing in a 2025 fifth-round pick as part of the deal. Miami reportedly intends to...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown on getting drug tested after performance vs. Steelers: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next morning, the NFL asked him to do a drug test -- which are supposedly assigned at random. Brown didn't seem too sure about the randomness of the test, and mentioned NFL Commissioner...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire additions now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who sought to replace him via a trade for T.J. Hockenson from the Lions on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but the player himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While Smith is set for a lengthy rehab, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
