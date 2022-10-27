Championship Dawgs rarely seen in prime time

UGA is currently ranked as the #1 team in both the AP and Coaches polls. They are the defending CFP National Champion, and have played in five consecutive New Year's Day Bowl Games. Yet, you are more likely to see the Dawgs kick off during sunshine hours rather than under the lights of Sanford Stadium.

Since 2005, and including the 1st seven games this season, UGA has played a shocking 16 primetime games. This number sits behind more than half of the SEC. This is compared to LSU with 59 games, Kentucky with 47, South Carolina with 44, Alabama with 43, and even Vanderbilt with 42.

In today's STEAKHOUSE during the tailgate, Drew Butler discussed the importance of and the fan fare associated with night games. And and Steak both feel like 16 is a very low number. And this could be due to several factors, like CBS having the first choice of SEC games each week.

Kirby Smart was asked earlier this week about night games in Athens, and he said he preferred earlier starts, especially as it pertains to recruiting. "I mean, if you had to say a perfect time for recruiting, it would probably be 3:30. You know the night game, number one it's not great for your team."