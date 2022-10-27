ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2xlK_0iozXiJD00

A television adaptation of James Patterson ’s “Alex Cross ” series has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced today.

Titled “Cross,” the series follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist reeling from the murder of his wife, as he takes on cases while juggling his relationship with his children. Aldis Hodge will star in the series as Cross, in addition to producing. The news broke on the same day word came out that Showtime canceled his drama series “City on a Hill,” co-starring Kevin Bacon, after three seasons. The “City on a Hill” cancellation actually predated the “Cross” news by a few months, a person with knowledge of the cancellation decision told IndieWire, but Showtime had been able to keep it under wraps until now.

The series is created and showrun by Ben Watkins, whose prior credits include creating the Amazon legal drama “Hand of God” and writing the USA Network series “Burn Notice.” He executive produces along with Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels. Patterson executive produces via James Patterson Entertainment with Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television. Paramount Television Studios produces the series.

Patterson published the first “Alex Cross” book, “Along Came the Spider,” and the series has since spanned 30 novels, with at least one new installment released every year since 1999. The series has become the famously prolific Patterson’s most bestselling works, and have been adapted into film three times: “Kiss the Girls” and “Along Came the Spider” in 1997 and 2001, both of which starred Morgan Freeman as Alex, and 2012’s “Alex Cross,” with Tyler Perry in the leading role.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, ‘Cross’ will do the same for our global customers,” said Amazon Studios global television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

Hodge most recently played the DC Comics superhero Hawkman in the Dwayne Johnson-led “Black Adam” film. Prior credits include the TNT series “Leverage” and its recent sequel series “Redemption,” “The Invisible Man,” “Hidden Figures,” and “One Night in Miami,” which saw him play football player Jim Brown. Other upcoming projects for the actor include the films “Marmalade” and “Parallel,” the latter of which he stars in and produces with his brother Edwin Hodge.

Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Siegfried and Roy Apple Limited Series Set from Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

The true tiger kings just landed an Apple TV+ limited series. The legendary German-American tiger-handling duo Siegfried & Roy, comprised of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, will be the subjects of an upcoming Apple TV+ biographical series. In the vein of “Pam & Tommy” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” the yet-untitled half-hour series will be told from various perspectives and document the story of Siegfried and Roy’s star-making act in Las Vegas. “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman is writing and executive producing the series, with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Television also serving as executive producers. The Apple...
IndieWire

Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
IndieWire

Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
IndieWire

Yes, That Was Laura Dern’s Voice Cameo in ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere

Let the Dern-assaince continue. This week alone, Oscar winner Laura Dern played Taylor Swift’s evil stepmother in the Cinderella-inspired music video “Bejeweled” and lent her voice to the first episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2 as the angry, estranged wife of Michael Imperioli. Dern was the voice telling Imperioli’s character Dominic Di Grasso to “fuck off” in the October 30 episode. After Dominic arrives at the White Lotus Sicily hotel with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and son Albie (Adam DiMarco), he makes a brief phone call to his estranged wife Abby, voiced by Dern. Abby was supposed to be...
IndieWire

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Keanu Reeves Insult in Memoir: ‘I Just Chose a Random Name’

After passages from his upcoming memoir referencing Keanu Reeves went viral for all the wrong reasons, Matthew Perry issued an apology to the actor. On Wednesday, Variety and The New York Post shared excerpts from “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry’s upcoming memoir about his career and struggles with addiction. In the passages, Perry discusses his friendship with the late River Phoenix, with whom he worked on the 1988 film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” and his reaction to Phoenix’s death in 1993 from an overdose.
NEW YORK STATE
IndieWire

Jeremy Renner Returns to the ‘Chaos’ in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ in Season 2 Teaser

Taylor Sheridan is about to have four shows premiering in the span of three months. The insanely-prolific “Yellowstone” creator’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner, will return for Season 2 on January 15, the streamer revealed on Tuesday. Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is a crime drama focusing on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between law enforcement and the crime world in the titular Michigan town, which houses seven large prisons. Renner leads the series’ cast as Mike, the middle McLusky brother and a former inmate who is forced to take over...
MICHIGAN STATE
IndieWire

Justin Long Confirms Vince Vaughan’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Idea: Just Need to Get Ben Stiller ‘on Board’

Justin Long is ready to duck, dip, dive, and dodge when it comes to convincing Ben Stiller to star in a “Dodgeball” sequel. The “Barbarian” actor confirmed that former co-star Vince Vaughn is spearheading an idea for a follow-up film featuring the rivalry between Average Joe’s Gym and Globo Gym. However, after the flop of “Zoolander 2,” Stiller is hesitant to revisit the beloved 2004 sports comedy. “Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little…what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little...
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o in Final Talks to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is in final negotiations to star in the prequel film to “A Quiet Place” at Paramount, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is directing the feature based on John Krasinski’s horror franchise (and the “Office” star’s own original idea). Plot details for “Day One” are being kept under wraps. “A Quiet Place: Day One” is slated for release on March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film via their banner Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski...
IndieWire

Behind the ‘Bold, Ballsy Move’ of Hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to Run DC

As DC Studios’ new co-chairmen and CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran aren’t just the heroes DC deserves. Unlike the Dark Knight, they’re also ones it desperately needs. Hiring Gunn — director of “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” — and Safran, manager-turned-producer of “The Conjuring” and “Aquaman,” ended a dramatic and months-long leadership search. Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery in April, new CEO David Zaslav signaled his hopes for a 10-year plan for the brand and a desire to find a Kevin Feige of his own who could create a division to rival Marvel. Then-DC...
IndieWire

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix has canceled “Fate: The Winx Saga” after two seasons, series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Brian Young shared on Instagram. “Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix has decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” he wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you love [Season 2]. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but silver lining all the same.” It’s true that many people loved the second season — or at least they consumed it. “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2 was released September 16 on Netflix....
IndieWire

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser: Christian Bale Joins Edgar Allan Poe in 1830s Serial Killer Mystery

Christian Bale travels back in time to 1830s upstate New York for the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye.”. The Academy Award winner stars as Augustus Landor, a former detective forced out of retirement to investigate a series of West Point hangings. Augustus (Bale) joins forces with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the serial killer case that may have a supernatural element. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, “The Pale Blue Eye” is directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) and releases in theaters December 23 and streams on Netflix January 6.
IndieWire

‘Reframed’ Season 2 Trailer: TCM Revisits Legacy of Groundbreaking Queer and Diverse Films

Beloved Turner Classic Movies series “Reframed” is back for a second season, but this time with a twist. While Season 1 focused on re-contextualizing problematic feature films, the upcoming season, premiering November 5, instead looks at groundbreaking movies that had racially diverse casts, showed queer romances, and de-stigmatized differences. “Movies change our perspectives,” the trailer says. “Movies change us for the better.” TCM, with the slogan “where then meets now,” will program a series of films that were “groundbreaking for their time due to their depictions of everything from Black or Asian leads, stories about the Jewish experience, films with trans characters and...
IndieWire

Aunjanue Ellis to Star in Film Adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s ‘The Nickel Boys’ for MGM’s Orion Pictures

“King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis is set to star in an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Nickel Boys” being set up at MGM’s Orion Pictures. The studio has tapped RaMell Ross, an Oscar nominee for the documentary “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” to direct the film, and Ross also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Josyln Barnes (“Zama,” “Memoria”). Ellis will lead the cast alongside up-and-coming actors Ethan Herisse (“When They See Us”) and Brandon Wilson (“The Way Back”), who will anchor and lead the film’s young cast. Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short”) and Fred Hechinger (“The Woman in the...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

‘Girls5eva’ Moves from Peacock to Netflix with Season 3 Order

In “Girls5eva,” the eponymous girl group declares that they’re “gonna be famous 5eva cause 4eva’s too short.” But the show’s run on Peacock was destined to be much shorter, as the Tina Fey-produced series is taking its third season elsewhere: Netflix has now acquired and renewed the series for a third season, while holding co-exclusive rights to stream the first two. That means Seasons 1 and 2 will be offered on both Netflix and original home Peacock, but Netflix will be the exclusive home for Season 3. Among Peacock’s most high-profile shows, “Girls5eva” was created by Meredith Scardino, with Fey and...
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver: ‘Incredible Sexism’ in Hollywood Killed My Hopes to Direct

Sigourney Weaver has played a teen Avatar, an alien hunter, and a corporate businesswoman, but never has Weaver directed a feature film after being in Hollywood for over a half-century. Weaver revealed that “incredible sexism” in Hollywood led her to part ways with her dream to direct years ago. “Whenever I used to go to Hollywood and have to deal with these different studio heads, I was never comfortable,” the New York-based actress told The New York Times. “I always felt incredible sexism there, and a kind of resentment that they had to listen to me because I did have this...
IndieWire

Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4

Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
IndieWire

‘Severance’ Season 2 Starts Production, Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Balaban

The severed wing at Lumon headquarters is about to get a bit more crowded. Eight new actors are joining the cast of “Severance” for Season 2, including notable stars like Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”), and Bob Balaban (“The French Dispatch”). Merritt Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson have also been cast. They’ll join a stacked ensemble that already includes the likes of Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, and Zach Cherry. “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of...
IndieWire

Tim Allen Searches for a Santa Successor in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

Tim Allen is busting out his white beard. The actor stars as Saint Nick himself in the first trailer for Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses.” The show serves as a follow-up to the “Santa Clause” Christmas series, which released three films between 1994 and 2006. Allen starred in each film as Scott Calvin, a toy salesman who accidentally causes the death of Santa Claus and is roped into becoming the holiday icon’s successor. Later sequels saw Scott gain a Mrs. Claus in Carol Newman (played by Elizabeth Mitchell) and battle Jack Frost (Martin Short). Although the sequels received increasingly negative reviews...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy