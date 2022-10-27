ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Announces Premiere Date

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmDtn_0iozXgXl00

Finally.

We’ve all been patiently waiting for a release date for this upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.

We knew it would most likely be sometime in December, but today, it’s official…

The new two-season limited series is based around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family during the time of Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, and battles with the flu, all with famed actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the charge as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

The star studded cast also features the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Rumors were going around that Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were shooting for a December premiere date, but had no official date up until this point.

With that being said, we now have a premiere date set for December 18th in the US, with the premiere happening on the 19th in the United Kingdom and Australia, according to Deadline.

This isn’t the only big news about a prequel series for Yellowstone, as it was recently announced that Sheridan is shooting for two more prequel series based around the Dutton family in the 1940s and 1960s.

Needless to say, we have a ton to look forward to in the near future.

And in addition to1923, Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is set for November 13th.

Get EXCITED.

The Cast Of 1923

1923 will be based around the life of the Dutton family through the end of prohibition, the emergence of the Great Depression, as well as the flu pandemic.

According to the official synopsis:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to when the series is released in December.

In the mean time, let’s take a look at the upcoming stars for the show:

The Dutton Family:

Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw’s 1883 character Jacob Dutton.

Helen Mirren takes the role of Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife.

James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob. He’s the son of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and the great grandfather of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, the son of John Sr. and Emma, and the great nephew of Jacob Dutton. He’s a hardworking rancher and dedicated to the Dutton name.

Brandon Sklenar will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s brother.

Additional Characters:

Jerome Flynn, AKA Bronn from Game Of Thrones, will play Banner Creighton, a hard-nosed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. Sounds like he has the makings of the bad guy?

Robert Patrick takes on the role of Sheriff William McDowell, a friend to the Dutton family.

Michelle Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty woman who is willing to do anything to marry into the Dutton family.

Brian Geraghty will play a loyal ranch foreman in the show.

Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman who lives at a government residential boarding school. Judging by the last name, she’s probably related to Thomas Rainwater from Yellowstone.

Julia Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons while abroad.

Jennifer Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun.

Former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, a “wealthy and nefarious” man who seems to be a Dutton Family enemy.

Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see how it all comes together this December.

The Dutton Family Tree

In that 1893 flashback from Yellowstone Season 4, we see that James has two sons with him, John Sr. (who will be a major character in 1923) and Spencer… Generation Two.

They should be in their forties or so by the time 1923 rolls around and will have children of their own (Generation Three), and John Sr. and Spencer might even have young grandchildren (people got married pretty young back then), so that’s Generation Four.

Now, here’s where it get’s interesting… John Dutton III (born sometime in the 1950s) of Yellowstone would be Generation Five, which means Kayce, Jamie (adopted), the late Lee Dutton, and Beth Dutton would all be Generation Six, and young Tate would be Generation 7.

And that’s exactly what Tim McGraw himself has confirmed.

Tim says he plays the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton in the bonus Blu-ray content:

“I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather. Our family is the first to discover Yellowstone and settle it. And in doing that, we are the first to really defend it and fight people off, and try to establish it and then survive.

J.D.’s the patriarch of the family. He’s the guy that had the balls, I guess, to set out and take his family across the country and head up to Montana, and sorta settle this unknown land, this untamed land up there, and turn it into something.”

Of course, which generation of Dutton has implications for the show because in the Season Finale of 1883, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) is on the verge of death and her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) needs to find a place to bury her because wherever they bury her body is where the Dutton family is going to settle.

So Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder, recommends a spot called the Paradise Valley.

But, there’s a catch… the Duttons can’t have it forever.

“Yes, Paradise. Good name. But you know this: that in seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you.”

To which James says:

“In seven generations, you can have it.”

Doesn’t bode well for the Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5, does it?

Shop the Yellowstone Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

