Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County teen suffers multiple leg fractures in crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a collision on the Vantage Highway east of Kittitas on October, 29. A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old female from Ellensburg.
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
Chronicle
Lewis County Water Specialist to Retire After 29 Years of Life-Saving Work
Water Specialist Sue Kennedy started working for Lewis County Public Health & Social Services’s Environmental Health Division when her hair was a chestnut brown. Twenty-nine years later, her hair is gray and adorned with tinsel — emblematic of her uniqueness. The county will hire someone and plans to spend several months onboarding them with Kennedy ahead of her retirement in April 2023, according to public health director Meja Handlen.
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings'...
Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween
YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn't been seen since November 2021.
Chronicle
Thurston County's Feral Cats Get to Keep Their Freedom With New Trap-and-Release Program
Mowgli, a stray black cat, darted from his cage and scurried down a wooded trail behind the Joint Animal Services shelter on Martin Way East. This was not a daring escape, but an intentional and successful release. Mowgli and some other feral cats are getting a second chance in Thurston...
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
Couple facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on Lewis County trail
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old Rochester girl may be facing manslaughter charges in the death of a man whose body was found on a trail in eastern Lewis County this summer. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a report of a man’s...
Comments / 0