nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County teen suffers multiple leg fractures in crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a collision on the Vantage Highway east of Kittitas on October, 29. A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old female from Ellensburg.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima

This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Water Specialist to Retire After 29 Years of Life-Saving Work

Water Specialist Sue Kennedy started working for Lewis County Public Health & Social Services’s Environmental Health Division when her hair was a chestnut brown. Twenty-nine years later, her hair is gray and adorned with tinsel — emblematic of her uniqueness. The county will hire someone and plans to spend several months onboarding them with Kennedy ahead of her retirement in April 2023, according to public health director Meja Handlen.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps

After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings'...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween

YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people

A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn't been seen since November 2021.
OMAK, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA

