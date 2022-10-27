Read full article on original website
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Fatal fungi: World Health Organization releases first ever list of fungal pathogens that are 'becoming a threat to humanity'
A list of more than a dozen fungi that pose a threat to public health was published today by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency has named 19 'priority pathogens' that are growing and becoming resistant to treatments, including yeasts and molds. Fungal infections are responsible for...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
