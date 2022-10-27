ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?

People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022

Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022

Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it

Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
