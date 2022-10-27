ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

Parade to honor veterans

The Delaware Veterans Parade is set to return this weekend with a full day of celebration of Delaware’s hometown heroes on Sunday, Nov. 6. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine, the parade will step off from the Delaware County Fairgrounds and travel down Pennsylvania Avenue before heading downtown on Sandusky Street and ending near Ohio Wesleyan University at Wilmer Street.
Big Walnut Local Schools policies publicly questioned

SUNBURY — District policies regarding weapons were discussed during the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20. Fourteen board policies were reviewed at the meeting, with four of them regarding weapons. Board member Steve Fujii said he was surprised to see the policies on the meeting agenda. Board President Doug Crowl and board member Angela Graziosi made up the ad hoc committee on the policies, and Crowl said they had met twice and spent many hours going over them. Crowl said there was a backlog on policies to be reviewed, and that these 14 were pretty straightforward.
Patriots claim 4th straight district crown

The top-seeded Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team secured its fourth straight district championship with an impressive three-set win over 11th-seeded Watkins Memorial Saturday at Central Crossing. Meredith Mrukowksi put the finishing touches on a 25-9 opening-set win with a block. A big run midway through the second set up a...
Buckeyes answer key question

COLUMBUS — As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down to begin his postgame press conference following a 44-31 win over Penn State on Saturday, he did so with expressions of both relief and elation beaming across his face. After all, his team had just secured its best...
