Elmira, NY

Section of Clemens Center Parkway closed tomorrow

By David Sorensen
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A section of a highly traveled road in Elmira will be closed this coming Friday.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be repairing a section of the Clemens Center Parkway that was damaged over the summer by a water main break. At the time emergency repairs were completed which allowed the area to be reopened. However, in recent weeks additional signage has been placed to notify drivers of the rough roads in the Southbound lanes of the parkway.

Variable Message Boards have been warning drivers for about a week of the upcoming closures to the road. The signs indicate that the parkway will be closed on October 28th.

The closure will start at 6:30 am on Friday and is slated to reopen by 6 pm

Detour map courtesy of the Elmira Water Board

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

