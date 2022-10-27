Read full article on original website
On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
End waste this Halloween with Trick or Trash
Millions of pounds of candy will be handed out this Halloween. Unfortunately, one side effect is that most of those candy wrappers will end up in landfills, and even our waterways and oceans.
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days. Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is...
Washington County opens winter shelter program
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County is opening up their winter shelter program as the weather turns wet and cold, plus winter is right around the corner. The county’s largest and newest shelter is located at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Open Door HousingWorks staff and volunteers set up bunk beds and the kitchen last week at the Cloverleaf Building.
Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows
Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a local grocery store in Portland, Oregon, is being treated after getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Officials say four fingers on the victim’s right hand were entrapped in the machine up...
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
Washington State’s Astonishing Jurassic Retreat for Sale for $1.2 Million
Peek Inside An Amazing Washington Jurassic Park-Themed Home. We featured an amazing Jurassic Retreat in Washington State last year and now this incredible property is up for sale. Let's revisit this awesome property that you can rent out or own. A Tri-Cities couple owns the property and now the love...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new drop-in center for youth and young adults will open Tuesday in Beaverton. The new building, located on Southwest 4th in downtown Beaverton, is run by a group called HomePlate Youth Services, which tries to find jobs and housing for young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who don’t have permanent homes.
Trick-or-treaters still enjoyed Halloween in the metro area despite rainy weather
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most important day of the spooky season, the day when all the effort spent on Halloween decorations counts. This Halloween was far from dry. In fact, although the chances for a wet Halloween are 50 percent, this is only the third one in the last 15 years that saw a decent amount of rain around the time trick-or-treaters were going door to door.
VIDEO: Person burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was captured on security video burning a family’s Pride flag and giving the Nazi salute to the camera. A video of the pride flag being set on fire in front of a Newberg home was posted to social media on Monday.
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day
Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
HISTORY: The century of the 'Sellwood Transfer Company'
This month, we trace the history of Inner Southeast Portland through a single business, changing with the times. Among the many places to live in Portland in the early 1900s, I'm wondering what made William Copenhafer choose Sellwood as the desirable place to live? William was a contractor who hired out to build homes for other people. Every day he would trudge up a ladder to nail siding to a house he was building in the Alameda District of Portland, or maybe he'd be laying down a row of shingles on the roof of a new home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
