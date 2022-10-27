ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals. The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.
Washington County opens winter shelter program

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County is opening up their winter shelter program as the weather turns wet and cold, plus winter is right around the corner. The county’s largest and newest shelter is located at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Open Door HousingWorks staff and volunteers set up bunk beds and the kitchen last week at the Cloverleaf Building.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a local grocery store in Portland, Oregon, is being treated after getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Officials say four fingers on the victim’s right hand were entrapped in the machine up...
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new drop-in center for youth and young adults will open Tuesday in Beaverton. The new building, located on Southwest 4th in downtown Beaverton, is run by a group called HomePlate Youth Services, which tries to find jobs and housing for young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who don’t have permanent homes.
Trick-or-treaters still enjoyed Halloween in the metro area despite rainy weather

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most important day of the spooky season, the day when all the effort spent on Halloween decorations counts. This Halloween was far from dry. In fact, although the chances for a wet Halloween are 50 percent, this is only the third one in the last 15 years that saw a decent amount of rain around the time trick-or-treaters were going door to door.
VIDEO: Person burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was captured on security video burning a family’s Pride flag and giving the Nazi salute to the camera. A video of the pride flag being set on fire in front of a Newberg home was posted to social media on Monday.
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day

Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
HISTORY: The century of the 'Sellwood Transfer Company'

This month, we trace the history of Inner Southeast Portland through a single business, changing with the times. Among the many places to live in Portland in the early 1900s, I'm wondering what made William Copenhafer choose Sellwood as the desirable place to live? William was a contractor who hired out to build homes for other people. Every day he would trudge up a ladder to nail siding to a house he was building in the Alameda District of Portland, or maybe he'd be laying down a row of shingles on the roof of a new home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR

