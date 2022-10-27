Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Dungen Does It Distinctly
Dungen/En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog/Mexican Summer. Gustav Ejstes, aka Dungen, easily avoids categorization. Twenty years on into a prolific career, he manages to easily veer between what’s best described as progressive power pop and a sound that drifts into a kind of cosmic cacophony. Since making his mark with his breakthrough opus, Ta Det lungt, in 2014, he’s continued to keep audiences expecting the unexpected, mostly by leading them through sudden shifts in his sonic terrain.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Why ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Director Wanted Anything But a Traditional Irish Music Soundtrack
When “Banshees of Inisherin” filmmaker Martin McDonagh first mentioned the film to composer Carter Burwell, he kept the pitch simple. “It’s about two guys breaking up.” A few years later, McDonagh sent the script over and again, he didn’t preface it with anything. Says Burwell, “He wanted my opinion because it involved on-screen music. Brendan [Gleenson’s] character, Colm, plays a fiddle.” Set in a quaint Irish coastal town, the story revolves around Colin Farrell as Padraic and Colm. After years of friendship, Colm decides he simply doesn’t want to be friends with Pádraic anymore, but there’s also a theme of violence —...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
I'm Totally Buggin' Over Donald Faison's Daughter Dressing Up As Dionne From "Clueless"
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
Comments / 0