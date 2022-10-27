ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Asheboro children safe, police say; AMBER alert canceled

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two children were reported kidnapped in Asheboro over the weekend. Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home on Occoneechee Avenue about the kidnapping. They spoke with a woman who said that her two toddler-aged children had been taken by their father and uncle. She gave a vehicle description and an AMBER alert was initiated.
ASHEBORO, NC
cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

