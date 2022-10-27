Read full article on original website
Related
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
Does my child have RSV, COVID or flu? Does it matter? An NC doctor explains
The U.S. Department of Health and Human services says nationwide, close to 73 percent of pediatric hospital beds are full. That could increase as three viruses spread wider among children.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
cbs17
Child injured by gunfire in rolling road rage in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said. Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
cbs17
Asheboro children safe, police say; AMBER alert canceled
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two children were reported kidnapped in Asheboro over the weekend. Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home on Occoneechee Avenue about the kidnapping. They spoke with a woman who said that her two toddler-aged children had been taken by their father and uncle. She gave a vehicle description and an AMBER alert was initiated.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office personnel gain advanced certification
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that many of its personnel have succeeded in obtaining their Advanced La
cbs17
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
cbs17
Arrest made in Orange County road-rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rolling road rage situation throughout Orange County on Monday ended in the early morning Tuesday arrest of Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon...
cbs17
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.
cbs17
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m. Price Jr. entered the bank and...
cbs17
Shaw releases statement after sheriff denies claims of the HBCU’s president regarding I-85 bus search in SC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the way her students were treated by law enforcement in an Oct. 5 traffic stop. The university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on I-85 in an...
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in NC: Automotive supplier GKN closing Sanford facility, will cut 47 workers
SANFORD – The global automotive company GKN Automotive, a manufacturer of electric drive trains, will close one of its North Carolina manufacturing facilities permanently by the end of March 2023. Along with the closure of the facility, which is located at 4901 Womack Road in Sanford, 47 workers will...
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
Comments / 0