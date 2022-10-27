ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Coors Light announces “Chill Harder Champ” contest

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4NkI_0iozVakL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In celebration of National American Beer Day on October 27, Coors Light announces a nationwide contest for the person that “chills the hardest.” The “Chill Harder Champ” has a chance to win $50,000.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

To win the title of “Chill Harder Champ,” Coors Light is asking drinkers to recreate the Coors Light Chill Harder Logo but “carving” it into their lives. Coors Light gives examples from of carving the logo into a pumpkin to mowing it into a cornfield. After you’ve chosen your desired carving, post a photo of it on social media tagging @CoorsLight with #ChillHarder and #Contest to enter.

Coors Light explains the bigger the logo the bigger the prize. To be considered for the “Chill Harder Champ” title and get the $50,000 along with your work featured on a billboard in their hometown you need to craft a logo that spans 100in to 20 feet. If you’re not looking to go that big, good news Coors Light is also awarding more the 5,000 drinkers across the county for smaller logos. The contest will run from now until December 10.

Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
  • For small entries (6–30 inches) 5,000 people could earn $10.
  • For medium entries (50–90 inches), 100 fans could get $500.
  • To qualify for the title, billboard and $50,000, show your serious skills by crafting a logo that spans 100 inches to 20 feet.

Check out the Coors Light website for more information and example of carvings. Best of luck to all you chill drinkers!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

‘Coats for Kids’ deliveries spread joy in the area

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Coats for Kids’ is in full swing! In partnership with MVP Health Care, we’re on a mission to make sure local kids and teens in need stay warm this winter. On Monday, team members from MVP Health Care drove around the Capital Region to drop off donations of coats to community […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!

Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy