Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend
SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising Make Semi-Final Cuts For Post Season Awards
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and quarterback Cam Rising both made semi-final cuts for a couple of post season awards Tuesday morning. Phillips III is currently up for the Bednarik Award which is given out to the best defensive player in the country. The Utes’ standout corner is one of 20 semi-finalists selected for the award named after Chuck Bednarik. The final three will be determined on November 22 with the winner being announced on December 8 on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Show. Phillips III also made the semi-finalist cut for the Jim Thorpe Award earlier this fall.
Whittingham On FS1 Controversy: It’s Not Like We Were Trying To Pull The Wool Over Their Eyes
SALT LAKE CITY – One storyline that popped off from the Washington State game last Thursday was broadcaster Petros Papadakis at FOX Sports 1 going on record with John Canzano after the game to air out grievances about not being made aware of the fact Utah’s Cam Rising would not be playing.
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
Report: Big 12 Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference agreed to a a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, according to Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The deal was reported on Sunday, October 30. The conference’s new media rights deal is reportedly a six-year...
