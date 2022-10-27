ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Wertzville Road reopens at I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a road at a busy Cumberland County intersection Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes for Wertzville Road/Route 944 were shut down for several hours from Good Hope Road to I-81 Exit 61. There were significant backups in the area. Crews...
FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital

A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash

A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County

A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County house fire under investigation

Crews are investigating a fire in Lancaster city. Dispatchers say crews responded to the 600 block of 4th Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
WGAL

Man robs Lebanon gas station early Sunday morning, police say

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Lebanon early Sunday morning. The robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Gulf gas station on the 1200 block of Cumberland Street. "Police spoke with the clerk who stated that a male approached him...
LEBANON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

Lancaster city police are investigating after a person was struck Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, it happened on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard, near Park City Diner and Tires Plus. Police say one man was taken to the hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital

Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.

A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
MANHEIM, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire

NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy