WGAL
Wertzville Road reopens at I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a road at a busy Cumberland County intersection Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes for Wertzville Road/Route 944 were shut down for several hours from Good Hope Road to I-81 Exit 61. There were significant backups in the area. Crews...
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
WGAL
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
abc27.com
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash
A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
WGAL
Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County
A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
WGAL
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle in 2020 crash that left woman dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged in a crash two years ago that left a woman dead. The district attorney's office said Frederick Kilheffer, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the crash on Nov. 9, 2020, in Columbia. Investigators said surveillance video shows...
WGAL
Lancaster County house fire under investigation
Crews are investigating a fire in Lancaster city. Dispatchers say crews responded to the 600 block of 4th Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
WGAL
Man robs Lebanon gas station early Sunday morning, police say
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Lebanon early Sunday morning. The robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Gulf gas station on the 1200 block of Cumberland Street. "Police spoke with the clerk who stated that a male approached him...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
WGAL
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Lancaster city police are investigating after a person was struck Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, it happened on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard, near Park City Diner and Tires Plus. Police say one man was taken to the hospital.
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
WGAL
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.
A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
sanatogapost.com
New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire
NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
