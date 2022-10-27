A matchmaking site for truckers and jobs: Cleveland startup aiming to solve driver shortage raises $4.4M

AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO