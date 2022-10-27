ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A matchmaking site for truckers and jobs: Cleveland startup aiming to solve driver shortage raises $4.4M

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cleveland.com

MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Elyria on the Rise

Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store

CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

UH decision to end Bedford hospital services will disproportionately harm Black women

Historically, Black babies born in Cuyahoga County are four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. This alarming rate of Black infant mortality was before University Hospitals made the unsettling decision to end in-patient and emergency services at its Bedford facility, leaving thousands of Black residents in a health care desert. Residents must travel further for health care, worsening health disparities and social determinants of health.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board signs off on Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook tax agreement

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has unanimously accepted a revised school compensation agreement for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The school board approval effectively clears the way for Cleveland Heights City Council to sign off on the tax increment financing (TIF) package at its...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland inspectors will survey 170,000 properties for lead contamination

Cleveland home inspectors will begin to survey nearly 170,000 properties for possible lead contamination this weekend, city officials announced Friday. Inspectors will start in the Slavic Village neighborhood where they will visually inspect properties from the street and assess for potential lead contamination, city officials said during a press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

