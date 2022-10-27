A matchmaking site for truckers and jobs: Cleveland startup aiming to solve driver shortage raises $4.4M

Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
spectrumnews1.com
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
Cleveland launches survey of 170,000 land parcels
It’s been 10 years since Cassell Silver moved into the Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland. In that time, he’s seen a lot of neighbors come and go.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
wksu.org
Cleveland's long COVID clinics guide patients on the slow path to recovery
Patricia Hill was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2021, dealing with a runny nose and additional allergy-like symptoms. Though Hill lost her sense of smell, she did not spend time at the hospital, or get put on a dreaded ventilator. Despite her moderate symptoms, an immediate return to normalcy was...
UH decision to end Bedford hospital services will disproportionately harm Black women
Historically, Black babies born in Cuyahoga County are four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. This alarming rate of Black infant mortality was before University Hospitals made the unsettling decision to end in-patient and emergency services at its Bedford facility, leaving thousands of Black residents in a health care desert. Residents must travel further for health care, worsening health disparities and social determinants of health.
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board signs off on Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook tax agreement
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has unanimously accepted a revised school compensation agreement for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The school board approval effectively clears the way for Cleveland Heights City Council to sign off on the tax increment financing (TIF) package at its...
wksu.org
Cleveland inspectors will survey 170,000 properties for lead contamination
Cleveland home inspectors will begin to survey nearly 170,000 properties for possible lead contamination this weekend, city officials announced Friday. Inspectors will start in the Slavic Village neighborhood where they will visually inspect properties from the street and assess for potential lead contamination, city officials said during a press conference.
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
