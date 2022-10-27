ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale partners with Urban League to address racism, gun violence in New Haven

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0vjR_0iozUYp800

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven recorded 111 non-fatal shootings and 25 homicides in 2021. With that in mind, the Yale Schools of Medicine and Public Health and the Urban League of Southern Connecticut are teaming up with more than a dozen nonprofit organizations and local government agencies to mitigate systemic racism and reduce gun violence in New Haven.

The effort is called TRUE HAVEN : Trusted Residents and Housing Assistance to Decrease Violence Exposure in New Haven.

Yale School of Public Health professor Dr. Sten Vermund how the program will work and how they will evaluate its success.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sits down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy? Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions. It […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New map shows New Haven students lost 1.3 years of math since 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven had the highest learning loss in math among all Connecticut school districts, and the second-highest in reading, since the onset of the pandemic, according to a detailed map released Friday from Harvard and Stanford universities. The Education Recovery Scorecard, built by Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Britain gun thief sentenced to 100 months in prison

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man who stole 14 guns from a Portland gun dealer will spend 100 months in prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Christopher Matos, 34, will follow his sentence with three years of supervised release. He is also required to pay […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Hartford area to support fallen Bristol officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Hartford area announced they will host a fundraiser event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to raise money for the families of two fallen Bristol police officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month. They […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Author with autism reads new book to Waterbury preschoolers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Chase Taylor reads to children at an Easterseals preschool in Waterbury, he makes eye contact, laughs, and interacts with the kids. “I’d say I felt comfortable and willing to read to them,” said the young author with autism. “Chase loves, just loves, to see children enjoying his books, it makes […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, heroin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old New Haven drug dealer will spend a decade in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Deeshawn Pittman, also known as “Low,” will follow up his sentence with three years of supervised release. Pittman was arrested in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown police investigating shooting at a hookah lounge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was injured following a shooting at a hookah lounge in Middletown on Sunday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the Midnight Hookah Lounge on South Main Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, security told police there was a disturbance inside and everyone […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven addressing pedestrian accidents after 2 people killed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than 24 hours, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven.  The city is doing what it can to address this and they want to make sure everyone is safe. The string of incidents began when city resident Damaso Rosario Luna, 68, was struck […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy