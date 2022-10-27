SACRAMENTO–The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced today the addition of a new demonstration state forest and more than 1,200 acres to its demonstration state forest system. Acquisition of these areas continue to increase opportunities for forest restoration, critical research, and public recreation, and build upon the valuable role of California’s demonstration state forest system to help answer critical questions about the important role that forest management serves in the era of climate change.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO