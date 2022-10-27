Read full article on original website
Cal Fire Adds New Demonstration State Forest
SACRAMENTO–The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced today the addition of a new demonstration state forest and more than 1,200 acres to its demonstration state forest system. Acquisition of these areas continue to increase opportunities for forest restoration, critical research, and public recreation, and build upon the valuable role of California’s demonstration state forest system to help answer critical questions about the important role that forest management serves in the era of climate change.
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
Traffic Alert Highway 41 and Jewel Vista
O’NEALS–A motor vehicle accident is being reported on Highway 41 near Jewel Vista in the O’Neals area. A single vehicle is involved and has blocked all lanes of the highway. An ambulance and tow truck are enroute. Please use caution in the area and expect delays. We will update this article when more information is available.
