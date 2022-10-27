ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Migrant protest leader involved in CBP confrontation arrested for illegal entry

EL PASO, Texas -- Monday's Venezuelan migrant protest in Juarez increased tensions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The protest led to one arrest. One of the protest leaders, who crossed over to the US side, was arrested for illegal entry and booked at the El Paso Downtown jail Tuesday, Roberto Marquez. Roberto Marquez was The post Migrant protest leader involved in CBP confrontation arrested for illegal entry appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
The Courier Journal

Courier Journal finds 'playing dead' isn't as easy as it looks from 'dead guy' TikTok star

Josh Nalley's life was sailing along pretty smoothly until the Courier Journal came knocking at his door. A restaurant manager who resides in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Nalley caught our attention when we noticed his hilarious TikTok campaign. For close to a year, Nalley has posed as a "dead guy" in various locations around the Bluegrass State. His hope was to catch the attention of a national television show or feature film and get cast as a corpse. ...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy