Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Related
Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’
Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills. A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees. The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk,...
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
NJ testing ‘drug court’ diversion program at municipal level
Taking a page from its own book at the Superior Court level, New Jersey is testing a diversion program in select municipal courts to assist non-violent offenders with substance abuse issues. Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Kelly Levy, acting director of the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction...
NJ cold cases: South Jersey’s unsolved murders & mysteries
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold cases are reviewed to determine if...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
Crossing guard hit by vehicle at high school in Ocean Township, NJ
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A crossing guard for the high school along West Park Avenue was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital on Halloween, according to police. The crossing guard was struck Monday afternoon by a vehicle near the eastern driveway of Ocean Township High...
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
Warning for NJ residents: Don’t let thieves steal this from your car
There’s been a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts reported by car and truck owners across New Jersey, and one lawmaker is now pushing a plan to stop this from happening. A measure, S249 sponsored by state Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, would require operators of scrap metal businesses to...
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
How many abortions in NJ? A look at numbers after Supreme Court overturned Roe
TRENTON – There was a small increase in the number of abortions in New Jersey during the first two months after the Supreme Court invalidated the federal assurance of abortion rights, returning the decision to the states. A report released by the Society of Family Planning shows there was...
New bill could give power back to NJ cops to talk to rowdy teens
This past summer's conflagration of the legalization of recreational marijuana in New Jersey, a directive limiting law enforcement privilege when someone underage is caught with pot or alcohol, and a series of "pop-up" parties around the state has a group of lawmakers fighting back. State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly...
Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts
Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case. “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning
Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0