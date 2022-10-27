ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey

The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
BERLIN, IL
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Vibe

Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case.  “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning

Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
