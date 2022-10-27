ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc11.com

Is the Logan Inn haunted by a former guest named 'Emily'?

NEW HOPE, Pa. -- The Logan Inn just celebrated its 300th anniversary. It's the longest continually run inn in the country and it's believed some of the guests still remain. 'Emily is what they call the spirit that roams the halls. When she was living she used to live in the Inn.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy