Unemployment Down Across the Board for KCII Listening Area
September saw unemployment rates drop slightly in the KCII listening area. The unemployment dropped from 2.4-2.0% in Washington County, 3.1-2.5% in Louisa County, 2.9-2.5% in Henry County, 2.2-1.8% in Iowa County, 2.4-2.0% in Johnson County, 2.6-2.2% in Jefferson County, and 3.0-2.6% in Keokuk County. In September, unemployment increased slightly on a state level from 2.6-2.7% and decreased slightly from 3.7-3.5% across the United States.
OWI 12-Hour Program Classes This Week at Kirkwood Regional Center
The Kirkwood Regional Center in Washington will be holding classes this week for those that were arrested for an OWI over the age of 18. These classes aim to help reduce the risk of alcohol or drug problems by helping attendees identify the necessary changes they need to make. The class meets state requirements under sections 321J.2 and 321J.17, Subsection 2, and is open to anyone wishing to understand their problem better. Students with limited English proficiency must provide their own interpreter.
Parkview Home Honored By Residents With Dining Award
On Thursday, October 20, Parkview Home in Wayland was the recipient of a Quality Dining and Nutrition Services Award. The award is voted on by the residents several times throughout the year, and is a nod to the home’s willingness to adapt menu options based on resident feedback. Ron Semler is the Director of Parkview Home, and he credits the staff with this achievement.
Nancy Ann Noel
Celebration of life services for 65-year-old Nancy Ann Noel of South English will be at 2p.m. Saturday, November 5th at the First Baptist Church in South English. A general memorial has been established. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
2022 Washington Chamber of Commerce Candidate’s Forum
Click the player to listen to the 2022 Washington Chamber of Commerce Candidate’s Forum from November 1st, 2022.
Washington County Conservation Board Gains 105-Acres To English River Wildlife Area
At the latest Washington County Conservation Board Meeting, the addition of the Bur Oak land addition to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA) was presented. Bur Oak, an entity outside of Johnson County, reached an agreement with the WCC Board to acquire 105 acres of land adjacent to an existing 788-acre property. The land is managed by the Washington, Iowa, and Keokuk County Conservation Boards, with the majority of the land managed by Washington County Conservation.
Washington Community School Board to Institute a Multi-Tiered Behavioral Intervention System
At their September meeting, the Washington Community School Board approved developing a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) that can be implemented across the entirety of the school district. Students’ mental health and well-being have been a much-talked-about issue at previous school board meetings, with Superintendent Willie Stone stating that students’ mental health is one of his primary goals for the year.
Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner this Month
The Community Foundation of Washington County (CFWC) will host its Thirteenth Annual Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner on Monday, November 14th, at 5:30 pm at the Wooden Wheel Winery in Keota. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $50 from any Community Foundation Board member, with contact information at the bottom of the article.
Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course Registration Deadline Next Week
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office in Washington will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, November 15th. Pre-registration is required for the classes, with walk-ins on the day of the course only being admitted if room allows. The course will be from 9:00-11:00 am, and the registration fee is $35 on or before November 8th and $45 after November 8th.
Louise M. Stauffer
A funeral service for 85-year-old Louise M. Stauffer will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church in rural Wayland. Burial will follow at the Wayland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 5–7 p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church and Compassus Hospice. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Main Street Washington Announces the hiring of Executive Director
Main Street Washington Has announced that Samantha Meyer has been hired to fill the vacant role of Executive Director Meyer has several years of experience in fundraising, grant writing, donor and volunteer recruitment, and event planning, which were traits that the hiring board was looking for according to Main Street Washington Board President Maddie Widmer.
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
Washington Girls Finish 6th, 2 Demons Medal at State Cross Country
The Washington Demon cross country team concluded an outstanding season with nine total runners participating at this year’s Class 3A State Championships in Fort Dodge Saturday. Of those nine, seven represented the girls’ team and helped Washington finish sixth in the team standings. One girl, freshman Iris Dahl,...
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The meeting will start with a closed session after the public comment period to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.
Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway
After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
Big Future Opportunities Offered By Kirkwood Dual-Enrollment Program
Through the Kirkwood Dual-Enrollment program, students in grades 9-12 can work toward their high school diploma, college credit, and state certification. These dual-enrollment classes, which are available at, but not limited to, the Kirkwood Regional Center in Washington, allow students in grades 9-12 to work towards their future plans while also preparing them for college life. Students will be able to take a variety of classes at the regional center, as well as some online, that will allow them to explore career interests. Classes are organized by a career academy, which is a collection of courses offered during the fall and spring semesters. The classes provide students with a safe environment while also allowing them to interact with a variety of professors who have worked in the real world/college setting.
Libertyville Man Not Guilty Of 2021 Arson Charges
Last week, 40-year-old Lucas McCoy of Libertyville was found not guilty by a Jefferson County jury. Following a fire in October of 2020 at his residence at 2437 Indigo Boulevard, McCoy was charged with second degree arson, a class C felony, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, a class D felony.
WMU Tops Super Conference All-North Volleyball
Along with a number of other area players, the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves led the way with six selections to the South East Iowa Super Conference All-North Division volleyball team. WMU went 24-10 overall and was perfect in conference play on their way to winning the Super Conference North championship again. Head coach David Pieart was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Raven Trio Named All-Superconference
Three members of the Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team were recognized for their work this season by the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Sophomore Malia Yoder was named a second team all-conference utility player. Yoder piled up 254 digs, best on the team and seventh in the conference to go with her team best 152 kills, eighth highest in the league. Her .247 kill efficiency was fourth in conference. Yoder finished the season with 89 assists and 28 aces.
11 WACO Football Players Make All-District Team
Another example of the WACO Warriors’ dominance on the football field is in their accolades. Nine WACO players made first team all-district in the IHSAA’s District 6 for 8-man football, and 11 total Warriors were named all-district. Leading the way is senior linebacker Drew Diers, who was named...
