Through the Kirkwood Dual-Enrollment program, students in grades 9-12 can work toward their high school diploma, college credit, and state certification. These dual-enrollment classes, which are available at, but not limited to, the Kirkwood Regional Center in Washington, allow students in grades 9-12 to work towards their future plans while also preparing them for college life. Students will be able to take a variety of classes at the regional center, as well as some online, that will allow them to explore career interests. Classes are organized by a career academy, which is a collection of courses offered during the fall and spring semesters. The classes provide students with a safe environment while also allowing them to interact with a variety of professors who have worked in the real world/college setting.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO