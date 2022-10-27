Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Councilman on antisemitic messages: ‘An egregious act’ & ‘doesn’t reflect who Jacksonville is’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antisemitic messages were spread across Jacksonville over the weekend — and even projected on the back side of a videoboard at TIAA Bank Field in the midst of Georgia-Florida game day celebrations. Councilman Matt Carlucci says it’s putting Jacksonville in the national limelight for the...
Anti-Semitic signs show up around Jacksonville: Local leaders condemning these actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about antisemitic messages spotted around Jacksonville this weekend. The tweets and videos below show one of the hateful messages that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The projection says, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
wogx.com
Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game
During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
‘Becoming Collegiate Academy’ Is First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School In Florida
The city of Jacksonville, Florida, made room for a new learning center inspired by historically Black colleges and universities. The elementary school, Becoming Collegiate Academy, is located in Gateway Town Center and hails the prestigious HBCUs with flags that decorate the entrance. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Cameron Frazier,...
click orlando
‘That doesn’t mean give up:’ Jason Hardwick on finding health and wealth after a rocky start
ORLANDO, Fla. – As division director of Hospital Operations and Patient Experience at UF Health Jacksonville, where he’s worked for 21 years in a variety of roles, Jason A. Hardwick strives to connect others with success and stability as some have done for him along the way. This...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
News4Jax.com
Wolfson Children’s Hospital recognized as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Porter Family Children’s Trauma Center at Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Friday was verified by the American College of Surgeons as a level-one pediatric trauma center, making it one of only a few dozen in the country with such a designation. It’s a special...
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of children will stand trial Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 will stand trial Monday -- five years to the day that Ashlee Rucker was killed and her sister, Lisa Rucker, was shot in the face. Chad Absher, Ashlee Rucker's...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT
Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Get your spooky donuts for Halloween at this San Marco spot!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey foodies! The Hallo-weekend is upon us and what's Halloween without some sweets?. A San Marco favorite is making an eyeball and graveyard appetizing by working their magic on donuts. Just across the river from the Georgia-Florida game and just in time for Halloween, get ready for Good Dough's spooky treats!
News4Jax.com
Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
