Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns Thursday, Nov. 3...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT

Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
ATHENS, GA
News4Jax.com

Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

