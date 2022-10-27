Read full article on original website
Related
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
ETOnline.com
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ETOnline.com
Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show. "I hate it," Daly...
ETOnline.com
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John, Mary and Their Friends Break Into a Morgue (Exclusive)
Up NextFaye Clarke on Upping the 'Below Deck' Game With 'Adventure' Series and 'RHOSLC' Stars! (Exclusive)
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors
It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
Millie Bobby Brown says the fourth-wall breaks in 'Enola Holmes 2' caused her to have nightmares about messing up scenes in 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown's character in "Enola Holmes 2" frequently breaks the fourth wall, and she's afraid of picking up the habit for "Stranger Things."
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Says She Was Whipped With a Belt (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about domestic violence. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro shares a story from her high school days. "Not to get too graphic, but in high school -- I'll never forget, the person I...
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey Says Hello to Christmas With The Release of Her First Children's Book
With November comes the official start of the holiday season and Mariah Carey is taking her love for Christmas up a notch this year. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer is getting the Christmas spirit flowing in the form of her first children's book. Today, Carey released her highly-anticipated picture book, The Christmas Princess, which is finally available on Amazon — and it makes for a great holiday present.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
ETOnline.com
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween Party, sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's, returned after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- and the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook.
ETOnline.com
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
Instagram is making its web app better instead of releasing an iPad app
For anyone who has prayed for years for an iPad app for Instagram, today is just another day of pain. As reported by The Verge, a number of Instagram users have started to notice that they are seeing a completely new experience when using the service on the web. Instead of a blown-up version of the iPhone app, the company is bringing sweeping changes to the web app so it’s actually, finally, optimized for using the service on the desktop.
ETOnline.com
The 14 Best Advent Calendars for Kids 2022: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, Lego, Disney, and More
The 2022 holiday season is closer than you think, and people are stocking up on cozy loungewear planning to hunker down with puzzles, and checking out the best shopping deals. While we may be counting down the days, advent calendars will help get you and your kids excited for the most wonderful time of the year.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo
As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour' Starting in the U.S. in March 2023
Attention, Swifties! Taylor Swift took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming The Eras Tour, calling it "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)." The poster for the tour features a variety of Swift's past looks from her hit albums, including her most...
Comments / 0