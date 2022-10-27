For anyone who has prayed for years for an iPad app for Instagram, today is just another day of pain. As reported by The Verge, a number of Instagram users have started to notice that they are seeing a completely new experience when using the service on the web. Instead of a blown-up version of the iPhone app, the company is bringing sweeping changes to the web app so it’s actually, finally, optimized for using the service on the desktop.

